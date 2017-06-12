EMAC raises awareness in Latin America

The Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) is continuing to raise awareness of the services it offers - this time in the Americas.

EMAC, the new kid on the block in international maritime arbitration, took part in the International Bar Association (IBA) Maritime and Transport Law Conference in Rio de Janeiro on 7 – 8 June.

EMAC executive committee member, Richard Briggs participated in the conference’s Key issues in arbitration – a comparative study panel examined key issues in maritime arbitration and how these are addressed in three major arbitration jurisdictions; Singapore, the US and the UK. This was expended on to see how issues were addressed other markets such as Latin America and the Middle East.

“2017 has seen the EMAC team work tirelessly to introduce the Centre to the international maritime market, with successful introductions to the Asian and European hubs,” said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, vice chairman and secretary general at EMAC.

“We are now looking forward to connecting with the American and Latin American maritime communities and introducing them to the Center and the benefits it brings to the wider maritime sector.”

He added: “These conferences go further than introducing a new Centre to the maritime market. They ensure the global maritime industry knows they have access to a panel of regional and international arbitrators, mediators and experts committed to the delivery of services which are current and trusted.”