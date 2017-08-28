EMAC seeks Fujairah partnerships

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) is a seeking a partnership with the Port of Fuijarah and businesses in the area.

EMAC held meetings last week with senior executives from both the Port of Fujairah and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

“We recognise the significance of working together with maritime entities in the region and it is our responsibility to find ways to drive the sector forward now and into the future,” said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, acting chairman to the board of trustees and chairman to the executive committee and secretary general at EMAC.

Port of Fujairah gm Mousa Murad commented: “We look forward to seeing these talks evolve into the future to the benefits of our organisations and maritime companies in Fujairah.”

Fujairah is the top bunkering port in the Middle East and disputes in the sector are a source of arbitrations.

While HE Khalifa Khamis Mattar Alkaabi, chairman of FCCI said: “The Chamber is ready to support EMAC to benefit the industry. We welcome hosting future EMAC sessions in Fujairah to continue building awareness of EMAC’s arbitration and mediation services, specifically established to support maritime companies.”