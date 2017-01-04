News:Middle East & Africa

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre opens up for membership

The Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) is opening up to new memberships, both individual and corporate.

EMAC started operations on the 2 November last year to offer a regional platform to settle maritime disputes.

The membership platform of EMAC is designed to bring together maritime professionals from across the globe to exchange knowledge and network.

“Since our launch, one of our key aims at EMAC is to unite experts from across the maritime dispute resolution sector, both regionally and internationally,” said Majid Obaid Bin Bashir, vice chairman and secretary general of EMAC.

“We are pleased to invite new members to join EMAC, who will not only benefit from our services, but will become an essential facet in our mission to create a regional centre of excellence and best international practice for maritime arbitration and alternative dispute resolution, on a par with other global maritime hubs.”  

Memberships are $100 for an individual and $200 for corporate, which allows subscriptions for up to three corporate officers, with additional at $50 per person.

Interested prospective members can download the EMAC membership form online at www.emac.org.ae/en/Membership/BecomeAMember.

Posted 04 January 2017
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

