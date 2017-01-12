  • Home >
Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre signs MoU with Dubai International Arbitration Centre

The Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC).

Key to the framework of the agreement is knowledge sharing and cooperation on resolving commercial disputes in the UAE and abroad.

Under the terms of the MoU, DIAC and EMAC will cooperate to host and lead workshops, seminars, conferences, presentations and educational activities focusing on arbitration, conciliation, mediation and dispute resolution in general.

The two organisations will assist each other in identifying suitable arbitrators, conciliators and mediators who can provide their expertise in resolving disputes received by the two centres.

In addition, the two centres will exchange information and publications on various dispute matters whenever possible, while the agreement also aims to facilitate coordination in representing UAE-based arbitration centres internationally.

Majid Obaid bin Bashir, vice chairman and secretary general, EMAC, said: “We are honoured to partner with Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and look forward to harnessing the mutual benefits of this collaboration for our members with a focus on raising awareness together.”

The MoU is one of the first major agreements signed by EMAC, which was formed in 2016 by the Dubai government to provide arbitration and mediation services across the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the MENA region.

Last week, EMAC announced it is accepting new corporate and individual memberships.

Posted 12 January 2017

James Henderson, Middle East correspondent Seatrade Maritime News

