Entries open for Seatrade In Focus Maritime photography competition 

Calling all budding maritime photographers - would you like to see you work published worldwide? Well here's some good news - the Seatrade team has launched a ‘Seatrade in Focus’ photography competition to coincide with its offshore marine & workboats event taking place in Abu Dhabi later this year – giving finalists the chance to have their work displayed on a global platform.

The competition, which runs until its deadline on 15 September 2017, invites budding photographers to enter their images to a Seatrade judging panel who will then decide the finalists. The finalists’ work will then be displayed at Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats 2017 and attendees to the event will vote for their winner!

The winner will then receive a framed print of their photography and receive a write up published in Seatrade Maritime Review – which reaches more than 6000 readers, as well as online on Seatrade Maritime News. The finalists will see their work on display from 25-27 September at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, UAE and in an email especially circulated to announce the finalists and ultimate winner.

“Many seafarers and maritime professionals experience unique access to some of the most exciting and inspiring views in maritime. Many professionals have an excellent opportunity to capture the brilliance of the industry, whether its views from the sea, bridge or below deck – and we want to experience what you see through the lens of a camera,” comments Emma Howell, group marketing manager, Seatrade.

This unique opportunity from Seatrade to showcase the industries passion for photography and maritime will celebrate life of maritime personal throughout the global industry.

Submission for entries will close 15 September 2017.

Entry requirements:

Maritime related: Anything and everything to do with the shipping & maritime industry

Original: Taken by you and not infringing any copyright restrictions (should be free from water marks, signatures and dates)

The right format: JPG, files not exceeding 15mb. High resolution.

Deadline: Submission of entries is by 15th September 2017

Find out more or submit your entry here.