Eukor car carrier seized in Libyan waters

The Eukor car carrier was seized by Libyan militants off Ras Al-Hilal on Friday last week after failing to heed warnings that it was sailing in restricted waters, according to media reports.

The Libya Observer said that a boat of Khalifa Haftar-led forces intercepted the commercial ship sailing on the sea from South Korea and heading to Misrata port.

The ship was seized along with 12 Filipino crew members and led to Ras Al-Hilal port in east Libya.

Reports stated that the vessel had shipped more than 5,000 Hyundai and Kia cars from South Korea to Egypt before it was intercepted.

The Libyan News Agency reported the leader of the operation said that the ship had not taken heed of their warnings, adding that it was sailing in a no-entry military zone.

“We sent a boat to stop the ship and then the ship was tugged into Ras Al-Hilal port to be scoured by the navy personnel,” the news agency quoted the operation’s leader as saying.