FREE DOWNLOAD: Where will the next generation offshore marine seafarers come from?

The downturn in offshore marine has resulted in job losses both on and offshore and this creates the potential for a serious skills shortage for the sector in the future. With requirements for the likes DP2 and DP3 trained officers offshore when the sector rebounds the competition for skilled manpower will become fierce. In the boom times this was met by paying extraordinarily high wages, but as oil companies re-engineer their costs for the long-term this may not be a solution in future.

As the latest White Paper from Seatrade Maritime News notes some experts believe the sector will rebound sooner, rather than later and : “This is particularly important for offshore oil producing hot-spots such as the Arabian Gulf, the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil because offshore operators there must be prepared to make the most of a market recovery when today’s reduced manpower resources come under serious supply-side pressure.

“Access to an effective, well-trained and experienced seafaring workforce will be a top priority for offshore service providers.”

How will the offshore marine sector cope with this challenge:

