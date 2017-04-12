FREE DOWNLOAD: Where will the next generation offshore marine seafarers come from?

  • Home >
Middle East & Africa

The global crewing industry faces a long-term shortage of trained seafarers, including the high skilled area of offshore marine.

The downturn in offshore marine has resulted in job losses both on and offshore and this creates the potential for a serious skills shortage for the sector in the future. With requirements for the likes DP2 and DP3 trained officers offshore when the sector rebounds the competition for skilled manpower will become fierce. In the boom times this was met by paying extraordinarily high wages, but as oil companies re-engineer their costs for the long-term this may not be a solution in future.

As the latest White Paper from Seatrade Maritime News notes some experts believe the sector will rebound sooner, rather than later and : “This is particularly important for offshore oil producing hot-spots such as the Arabian Gulf, the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil because offshore operators there must be prepared to make the most of a market recovery when today’s reduced manpower resources come under serious supply-side pressure.

“Access to an effective, well-trained and experienced seafaring workforce will be a top priority for offshore service providers.”

How will the offshore marine sector cope with this challenge:

Download the White Paper: The Next Generation of Offshore and Workboats Seafarers

Posted 12 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

