Fujairah Terminals welcomes first vessel

The container feeder vessel Dubai Alliance, operated by Star Feeders, was the first to arrive at the terminal following the signing of a 35-year concession agreement between the Port of Fujairah and Abu Dhabi Ports in June this year.

The concession grants Abu Dhabi Ports exclusive rights to develop port infrastructure and undertake operations for containers, general cargo, ro-ro vessels and cruise ships. Fujairah Terminals was established and took over management of the terminals on 1 August.

"We are marking the beginning of a new era for both Abu Dhabi Ports and the Port of Fujairah under the new management of Fujairah Terminals,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, ceo of Abu Dhabi Ports.

“The investment in port infrastructure will go a long way to strengthening development and operation of ports and terminals across the UAE and its contribution to the growth of a diversified, knowledge-based economy highlighting Fujairah’s strategic role in the UAE’s maritime and trade growth.”

Fujairah Terminals general manager, Naser AlBusaeedi said: “Using our experience and best practices gained from managing and running major ports like Zayed and Khalifa Ports, we intend to bring these valuable learnings to Fujairah Terminals and use existing commercial and business synergies to increase our value offering to our customers and simultaneously boost efficient trade”.