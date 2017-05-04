GAC Abu Dhabi oversees completion of Paragon Offshore logistics base

GAC Abu Dhabi has completed the preparation, construction and relocation of a logistics base dedicated to supporting Paragon Offshore's operations.

The project included: designing the plot and layout of the base; obtaining all necessary approvals to developing a storage facility; arranging renovation works; and relocating all cargo from Paragon Offshore’s old site to the new facility.

The base will provide support to two of Paragon Offshore’s jack-up rigs.

Situated at Mina Zayed Port, the base has an open yard space of 3,717m², 930m² of warehouse space, facilities tailored to the needs of the oil and gas sector, and a team of GAC Abu Dhabi staff on-site.

The yard is divided into areas dedicated to drill pipes and collars, as well as general cargo, blowout preventer parts, open top containers and heavy machinery.

GAC’s in-house warehouse management system, GACWare has also been incorporated into the operations, to ensure full supply chain transparency, accurate stock records and control inventory.

Paragon Offshore’s materials manager – supply chain, Mark Basil, said: “We commend the GAC team for their support and teamwork throughout the project. We are pleased to have them working with Paragon Offshore to support our oil and gas operations in Abu Dhabi.”

The GAC team will continue to provide support which includes receiving all local supplies and back-loads from the rigs and arranging load-outs back to the rigs. The company also takes care of transportation, material handling equipment and archiving of documents.