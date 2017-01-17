GAC announces managerial shake-up in Middle East

GAC has shaken up its Middle East operations after announcing a number of new managerial appointments at its Dubai head office.

Martin Wallgren has been appointed to the position of chief information officer (CIO), a newly created post that GAC says ‘recognises the importance of data management as a vital tool in 21st century business.’

Before joining GAC at its Dubai head office, Wallgren was the CIO for the Stena Group in Sweden.

In addition, GAC Dubai¹s managing director Stuart Bowie will take over as group vice president – commercial, effective from 1 February. He will replace Christer Sjödoff, who retires at the end of January, after 24 years with the company.

Ronald Lichtenecker, formerly managing director of GAC Hub Services (GHS) will take the reins as company manager for GAC Dubai.

His role with GHS Managing Director will be assumed by Lars Hardeland, who currently holds the position of strategic sourcing manager.

Further afield, Tatyana Shorokhova has been appointed general manager for GAC Russia.