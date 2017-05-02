News:Middle East & Africa

GAC announces new round of managerial appointments

GAC has announced a new round of management appointments at group and an individual company level, which it says will “sharpen the group’s commercial focus”.

A new group sales management structure has been put in place with two dedicated group sales directors to guide and oversee the sales strategy of GAC’s shipping, logistics and marine services in the Eastern and Western hemispheres, respectively. 

Ronnie Knowles, formerly managing director at NSGAC Abu Dhabi, has taken over as group sales director – East, responsible for the geographical regions from the Middle East to Japan. He is based at the GAC regional office in Singapore.

For the area from the Americas to Europe and Africa, former marketing manager –shipping services, Neil Godfrey has been appointed group sales director – West, working out of GAC UK’s offices.

Both group sales directors report directly to group vice president – commercial, Stuart Bowie.

Gurumurthi Shankar, previously group sales director, has been appointed commercial director for GAC Dubai.

Craig Stewart, formerly regional HR manager for the Africa region based in Cape Town, South Africa, has been appointed group HR development manager, based at GAC corporate headquarters in Dubai.

At company level, Göran Eriksson has taken over as managing director for NSGAC Abu Dhabi.

He is replaced as general manager – shipping services with GAC Dubai by Johan Thuresson, who previously served in the same role with GAC Fujairah.

Posted 02 May 2017

