GAC improves Qatar offering with full agency services at Ras Laffan LNG port

GAC improves Qatar offering with full agency services at Ras Laffan LNG port

GAC Qatar has set up an office at the world’s largest LNG export port, Ras Laffan. 

The company said the opening means it is one of the few companies offering full agency services at the port, which is operated and managed by Qatar Petroleum.

Previously, GAC handled operations at Ras Laffan in an owners’ protecting agency capacity.

“The Port of Ras Laffan receives nearly 1200 port calls from LNG, LPG and hydrocarbon-carrying vessels yearly,” said Daniel Nordberg, general manager of GAC Qatar.

“This is a market with vast potential and being one of the first few ship agencies in the country to enter this market marks exciting times ahead for us.”

The new GAC operations office is manned by a team of ten dedicated to providing full agency and complementary services for vessels calling at Ras Laffan.

GAC Qatar has more plans in the pipeline, including the development of upstream oil and gas yards in the Port of Ras Laffan to support field operators and EPC contractors.

Posted 15 May 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

