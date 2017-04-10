Gulf Marine pens three new contracts for Europe and Middle East

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has been awarded two new long-term contracts in Europe to support wind farm projects for an international energy company, and a further short-term contract in the Middle East.

The new contracts, scheduled to commence in Q2 2018, are for two large class SESVs.

One contract is for a charter period of 26 months (including options), and the other for a charter period of 15 months (including options).

In addition, a short-term contract has been secured and commenced for a small class vessel in the Middle East.

Duncan Anderson, chief executive officer of GMS, said: “We are delighted to have secured these two long-term contracts in Europe. Our ability to provide cost-effective and efficient support solutions tailored to our client's requirements has been advantageous in winning this work.

“We are also very pleased to have been awarded a new contract supporting oil and gas-related operations for one of our clients in the Middle East.

“These three new contracts are testament to the flexibility of our modern fleet and our successful record in delivering a wide range of services for our clients in the total lifecycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy projects.”