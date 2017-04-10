News:Middle East & Africa

Gulf Marine pens three new contracts for Europe and Middle East

Gulf Marine pens three new contracts for Europe and Middle East

Gulf Marine Services (GMS) has been awarded two new long-term contracts in Europe to support wind farm projects for an international energy company, and a further short-term contract in the Middle East. 

The new contracts, scheduled to commence in Q2 2018, are for two large class SESVs. 

One contract is for a charter period of 26 months (including options), and the other for a charter period of 15 months (including options).

In addition, a short-term contract has been secured and commenced for a small class vessel in the Middle East.  

Duncan Anderson, chief executive officer of GMS, said:  “We are delighted to have secured these two long-term contracts in Europe. Our ability to provide cost-effective and efficient support solutions tailored to our client's requirements has been advantageous in winning this work. 

“We are also very pleased to have been awarded a new contract supporting oil and gas-related operations for one of our clients in the Middle East.

“These three new contracts are testament to the flexibility of our modern fleet and our successful record in delivering a wide range of services for our clients in the total lifecycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy projects.”

Posted 10 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in Middle East & AfricaOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top