News:Middle East & Africa

GulfNav in ship management partnership with SeaQuest

GulfNav in ship management partnership with SeaQuest

Continuing its business expansion Dubai-headquartered shipowner Gulf Navigation (GulfNav) has formed a global partnership with SeaQuest Group.

The agreement was signed by GulfNav subsidiary Gulf Ship Management and SeaQuest last month and through the Dubai company aims to expand its ship management, marine project management and consultancy services in the Middle East Africa, with a new company headquartered in Dubai.

“This partnership will not only contribute in our business growth in the field of the ship management, but also it will contribute in the expansion of our services in the field of the technical consultancy, to manage a variety of maritime projects and improve the quality of our services with the support and experience of our new partners,” said Khamis Juma Buamim, md and group ceo of GulfNav.

Sebastiano Portunato, a director of SeaQuest: “By joining forces with one of the leading UAE shipping companies, we have the unique opportunity to enter in a very active and expanding market and bring our expertise and skills as well as our consistent and persistent approach to quality services”.

SeaQuest currently operates 25 vessels with a network of eight offices in Europe and Asia.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 03 January 2017
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in Middle East & AfricaEuropeShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top