GulfNav in ship management partnership with SeaQuest

The agreement was signed by GulfNav subsidiary Gulf Ship Management and SeaQuest last month and through the Dubai company aims to expand its ship management, marine project management and consultancy services in the Middle East Africa, with a new company headquartered in Dubai.

“This partnership will not only contribute in our business growth in the field of the ship management, but also it will contribute in the expansion of our services in the field of the technical consultancy, to manage a variety of maritime projects and improve the quality of our services with the support and experience of our new partners,” said Khamis Juma Buamim, md and group ceo of GulfNav.

Sebastiano Portunato, a director of SeaQuest: “By joining forces with one of the leading UAE shipping companies, we have the unique opportunity to enter in a very active and expanding market and bring our expertise and skills as well as our consistent and persistent approach to quality services”.

SeaQuest currently operates 25 vessels with a network of eight offices in Europe and Asia.