H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek named Personality of the Year at Seatrade Maritime Awards

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director for Maritime Sector, Federal Transport Authority - Land & Marine UAE was announced as Seatrade Personality of the Year 2017 during the prestigious Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa 2017 on Monday night.

Held in Dubai at the Madinat Jumeirah Hotel, this illustrious evening honoured some of maritime’s most esteemed and noteworthy figures with more than 700 of the industry’s leading personalities in attendance.

In a slight change to previous events, the individual awards were presented during the first part of the evening. First to be announced was Lifetime Achievement Award 2017 winner, Bharat Sheth, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, The Great Eastern Shipping. Unable to attend, his award was collected by Tapas Icot, Executive Director and President – Shipping, The Great Eastern Shipping.

The other deserving individual award winners included:

Newcomer of the Year 2017 - Bahri Data

Enterprise Award - Abu Dhabi Ship Building

Outstanding Achievement Award 2017- DP World UAE Region

A new addition for 2017, the Humanitarian Award was presented in order to honour an outstanding humanitarian effort and recognise an individual who responded to danger through acts of selflessness and courage at sea. The deserving winner was announced as Faiz Al Junaibi, who was presented by guest of honour, His Excellency Dr Abdulla Behaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of UAE Infrastructure and Chairman of the UAE Federal Transport Authority and Dr Paul Burt, Regional Director, The Mission to Seafarers. A fisherman by trade, Faiz Al Junai evacuated all 20 members of a sinking vessel in extremely difficult conditions.

Now in its 14th edition, Seatrade Maritime Awards continues to honour individuals, organisations and companies from across the regional shipping industry. This year’s event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulaymen, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Maritime City Authority and Chairman of Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) and was hosted by international broadcaster, Tom Urquhart.

According to Chris Hayman, Chairman of Seatrade: “The Seatrade Maritime Awards were established to offer a platform to promote significant contribution and pioneering advancements across the maritime and shipping world and along with the Seatrade Awards in London and the Seatrade Maritime Awards in Asia, are now widely regarded as the maritime premier awards globally.”

The awards, in time-old tradition, remain a secret until the presentation ceremony and the winners are unveiled to great fanfare and celebration.

A full list of the deserving Seatrade Maritime Award category winners can be found below:

Corporate Social Responsibility Award - ASPIDA

Safety and Quality - Drydocks World Dubai

Education and Training - Abu Dhabi Ports

Green Shipping Award – HullWiper Ltd

Fuel Efficiency Award - Blue Water Trade Winds

Smart Shipping Award - ABS

Contribution to the Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster Award – Emirates Classification Company (Tasneef Maritime)

Shipping Company of the Year - Tristar

Offshore Marine Award for Owners and Operators - SEACOR Offshore Dubai, L.L.C

Ship Repair Innovation Award - NICO International

Ship Agent Award - GAC Group

Port & Terminal Operator Award - Gulftainer

Maritime Logistics Award – Saudi Trade & Export Development Company (Tusdeer)

Africa Infrastructure Award - Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL)

Deal of the Year - Standard Chartered Bank - Bahri