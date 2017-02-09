Hamburg Süd adds to Middle East presence with Dubai office

The container shipping line Hamburg Süd has opened a new Middle East office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Opened on February 1, the company-owned agency is coordinating Hamburg Süd’s business in the Persian Gulf and has taken over all the tasks and activities for commercial operations as well as container logistics from the long-standing local agency partner Inchcape Shipping Services LLC.

Vessel and customs clearance in the Ports of Jebel Ali and Khor Fakkan will continue to be handled by Inchcape Shipping Services.

Several of Hamburg Süd’s liner services connect the Middle East with the shipping company’s global network, and the firm said that the new office would help serve its customers in the region.

Hamburg Süd also has Middle East offices in India and Pakistan.