Hamburg Süd Shipping expands Middle East presence with Dubai agency

Hamburg Süd has opened its first proprietary agency in the Middle East, with Hamburg Süd Shipping commencing operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The company-owned agency coordinates Hamburg Süd’s business in the Persian Gulf and has taken over all the tasks and activities for commercial operations as well as container logistics from the long-standing local agency partner Inchcape Shipping Services LLC.

Vessel and customs clearance in the Ports of Jebel Ali and Khor Fakkan will continue to be handled by Inchcape Shipping Services.

Several of Hamburg Süd’s liner services connect the Middle East with the shipping company’s global network.

One of the key commodity sectors in which Hamburg Süd is strong in the region is the transport of temperature-controlled cargo. In addition to cargo in dry containers, Hamburg Süd ships meat and fruits into the region on the Persian Gulf from South America.

The company said that by establishing a proprietary office in the high-growth metropolis of Dubai, Hamburg Süd can respond “even better” to the requirements of its customers in the region.  

Posted 02 April 2017

