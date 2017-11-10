Hutchison Ports strengthens UAE footprint with Umm Al Quwain deal, second in a week

Fresh from successfully starting operations at its terminal at Saqr Port in Ras Al Khaimah earlier this week, Hutchison Ports has been awarded a concession to operate Ahmed Bin Rashid Port in Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), a northern United Arab Emirates emirate, just to the south of Ras Al Khaimah.

The port is a key entry-exit point for container, general, ro-ro and bulk cargo in the region. The Hong Kong-based port operator said in a press release that the concession was concluded under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. No financial details were disclosed.

The facility will be run under the name of Hutchison Ports UAQ.

Commenting on the latest addition to Hutchison Ports’ 51-port global network, Middle East & Africa md Andy Tsoi said: “The UAE economy is growing strongly and there is great demand for terminal facilities in the northern part of the Emirates. Our target is to improve the service level of the port to facilitate the emirate’s import and export trade. We look forward to contributing to the growth of the local economy.”

Umm al Quwain Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation ed Sultan Saeed Al Ali said: “The port in Umm Al Quwain has a long, rich history. With the presence of Hutchison Ports, we expect the terminal to be better positioned to serve the local community. This will help support our existing businesses while also helping to attract future investment into the emirate.”

Hutchison Ports UAQ is a four-berth facility with an 845-metre-long quay and a 23-hectare yard. With excellent road connections to the northern UAE and in close proximity to regional trade lanes, the facility is poised for significant growth.