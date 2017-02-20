India Register of Shipping earns Iran recognition and opens Tehran office

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has received authorisation as a recognised organisation from Iran’s maritime administration – Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Strengthening its presence further in the Middle East, IRClass has also set up an office in Tehran to offer its services to the Iranian maritime sector

The agreement was signed on 5 February 2017 at a ceremony held in Tehran.

“The Middle East is a key focus market and we see significant potential for growth. India and Iran share strong historical ties both in terms of trade as well as culture,” said Suresh Sinha, md of IRClass.

“The trade between two countries is expanding rapidly. We are confident that this development will further the cause of increasing trade and benefit the maritime industry in both countries,” said Sinha.

IRClass has also been engaged with Iranian Classification Society and had signed a MOU for co-operation in January 2015.

The much-anticipated lifting of sanctions imposed by the US and EU on Iran were lifted over a year ago, allowing companies to re-establish a presence in the country.

However, much of the positivity borne out of the sanctions being lifted have been tempered by Donald Trump ascending to the White House. President Trump has previously questioned why sanctions have been lifted.