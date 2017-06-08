News:Middle East & Africa

Iran offers alternative port of call for Qatari vessels

Iran offers alternative port of call for Qatari vessels

With Qatar ships barred from ports in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, Iran said it would welcome the country’s vessels.

Iran has been mooted as a possible alternative for Qatar vessels unable to call neighbouring countries and operating in trades such as containers.

Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO)’s deputy managing director for port affairs Jalil Eslami said that Iranian ports are ready to receive Qatari vessels if they wish to go through Iran, the Tehran Times reported.

“Iran welcomes the idea, if presented, because it is in line with the country’s economic interests, especially in ports and maritime industries,” Eslami was quoted as saying.

As yet the Qatari’s were reported to have not made any request.

Posted 08 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaPort & LogisticsRegulationNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top