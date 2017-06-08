Iran offers alternative port of call for Qatari vessels

With Qatar ships barred from ports in the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, Iran said it would welcome the country’s vessels.

Iran has been mooted as a possible alternative for Qatar vessels unable to call neighbouring countries and operating in trades such as containers.

Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO)’s deputy managing director for port affairs Jalil Eslami said that Iranian ports are ready to receive Qatari vessels if they wish to go through Iran, the Tehran Times reported.

“Iran welcomes the idea, if presented, because it is in line with the country’s economic interests, especially in ports and maritime industries,” Eslami was quoted as saying.

As yet the Qatari’s were reported to have not made any request.