Israel's Zim Line completes mainline network restructure

Israel’s Zim Line has revealed the details of the final phase of its restructured network, which will begin in April 2017.

Its Zim Med Pacific service will serve both the Asia-PNW trade and the Asia – East-Med/Black Sea trades. The service will deploy 15 4,500 teu vessels.

A second Pacific string, ZIM Pacific North, announced recently, will operate on the following rotation: Hong Kong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Shanghai - Pusan – Tacoma - Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Kaohsiung - Hong Kong

Additionally, Zim is launching a new India – East-Med/Black Sea string, India Med Express, with the following rotation:

Mundra – Hazira – Nava Sheva – Colombo – Alexandria - Haifa – Mersin – Istanbul – Mundra

Zim’s ceo, Rafi Danieli, said: “The upgraded Zim network, mostly operated independently by Zim, allows for broad operational and commercial flexibility and first-rate service levels to our customers.

“Zim’s focus on customer service will be further enhanced in the framework of this improved structure.”

The restructuring is part of a process that began in December last year, when the line said it said it was working on its network to better reflect its independent nature outside of the major alliances.

It said it the restructuring will coincide with the start of new major alliances the Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance, focusing on trades where the line says it has a strong position.

Zim Line had previously tried to sell off its global lines, but found receive any acceptable bids, leading to the move to restructuring.