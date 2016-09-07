K Line, APL announce new Far East – Middle East services

Japan’s K Line and Singapore’s APL have announced new Far East – Middle East services, both including slots secured on services operated by Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), analyst Alphaliner says.

K Line will connect Korea, China and SE Asia to the Middle East and Pakistan through slots on the 'KME' service operated jointly by South Korea’s HMM and Hong Kong’s TS Lines.

To be served by six boxships of 5,400 to 8,500 teu, five of which are provided by HMM, the 'KME' serves Kwangyang, Busan (South Korea), Ningbo, Yantian (China), Hong Kong, Singapore, Port Klang (Malaysia), Jebel Ali (Dubai/UAE), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Bandar Abbas (Iran), Karachi (KICT, Pakistan), Singapore, Hong Kong, Kwangyang.

Each vessel will work on a six week rotation with K Line to offer the first sailing on 16 September from Kwangyang.



Meanwhile, Singapore’s APL is to add a further Far East-Middle East service through slots on HMM's China-Middle East Express (CME) starting 19 September.

APL, a subsidiary of France’s CMA CGM Group, will market the service 'West Asia Express 5' (WA5), opening up a direct China-SE Asia-Iran link and a direct connection between Kaohsiung, Jebel Ali and Dammam.

The complete 'CME/WA5' route pivots around Qingdao and calls at Shanghai, Xiamen (China), Kaohsiung, Shekou (Taiwan), Jebel Ali (Dubai/UAE), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Bandar Abbas (Iran), Singapore, Hong Kong, Qingdao.

