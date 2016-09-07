News:Middle East & Africa

K Line, APL announce new Far East – Middle East services

K Line and APL have both secured slots on HMM Far East-Middle East services K Line and APL have both secured slots on HMM Far East-Middle East services

Japan’s K Line and Singapore’s APL have announced new Far East – Middle East services, both including slots secured on services operated by Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), analyst Alphaliner says.

K Line will connect Korea, China and SE Asia to the Middle East and Pakistan through slots on the 'KME' service operated jointly by South Korea’s HMM and Hong Kong’s TS Lines.

To be served by six boxships of 5,400 to 8,500 teu, five of which are provided by HMM, the 'KME' serves Kwangyang, Busan (South Korea), Ningbo, Yantian (China), Hong Kong, Singapore, Port Klang (Malaysia), Jebel Ali (Dubai/UAE), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Bandar Abbas (Iran), Karachi (KICT, Pakistan), Singapore, Hong Kong, Kwangyang.

Each vessel will work on a six week rotation with K Line to offer the first sailing on 16 September from Kwangyang.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s APL is to add a further Far East-Middle East service through slots on HMM's China-Middle East Express (CME) starting 19 September.

APL, a subsidiary of France’s CMA CGM Group, will market the service 'West Asia Express 5' (WA5), opening up a direct China-SE Asia-Iran link and a direct connection between Kaohsiung, Jebel Ali and Dammam.

The complete 'CME/WA5' route pivots around Qingdao and calls at Shanghai, Xiamen (China), Kaohsiung, Shekou (Taiwan), Jebel Ali (Dubai/UAE), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Bandar Abbas (Iran), Singapore, Hong Kong, Qingdao.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 07 September 2016
Kent Gray

Middle East Correspondent

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in Middle East & AfricaAsiaMiddle East & AfricaContainersPort & LogisticsShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top