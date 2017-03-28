Kalmar delivers range of cargo-handling equipment to Hamad Port

Kalmar has received an order for 21 forklifts, five empty container handlers, and four reachstackers for the New Port Project (NPP) in Qatar.

The order, which also includes training to serve port operations and equipment handling, was booked into the 2016 third quarter intake. Deliveries have started in the first quarter of 2017.

“This delivery represents the culmination of the successful collaboration between the New Port Project and Kalmar,” said Nabil Al-Khaldi, director, engineering, Qatar Ports Management Company MWANI.

“The new Kalmar fleet will play an important role in helping us to reach our cargo-handling goals at Hamad Port, and Kalmar's expert training will help ensure the best use of their reliable equipment.”

The QAR 27bn NPP megaproject will span a 26.8 square kilometre area and is strategically located south of Doha. NPP includes a new port (Hamad Port), a new base for the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces and the Qatar Economic Zone 3.

The brand new multi-use port began partial operations at the end of 2015 and is now in full operation after the opening of Container Terminal 1 in December 2016, providing a throughput capacity of two million teu per year.