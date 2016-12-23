News:Middle East & Africa

Lamprell delivers 7th jack-up rig to NDC

UAE-rig builder Lamprell has delivered its seventh jack-up rig to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Co (NDC).

The completion and delivery of the jackup rig Al Gahrbia was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell’s Hamriyah facility in the UAE on 22 December. The rig will leave the yard in late December for its drilling location in Abu Dhabi.

“NDC launched this strategic project to maintain the highest levels of reliability and resilience, as well as to ensure that we provide high quality, cost-efficient, and versatile drilling services to our clients, ADNOC Group companies, without compromising on HSE standards and asset integrity,” said Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi, ceo of NDC.

The unit is the 25th jack-up rig that Lamprell has built over the last decade.

Christopher McDonald ceo of Lamprell commented: “I am pleased to announce the completion and delivery of this seventh jackup rig to NDC, as planned. Rig “Al Gharbia” is the 25th jackup drilling unit that Lamprell has delivered since its listing in 2006 and is the fourth jackup rig that we have delivered in as many months.”

Posted 23 December 2016
