Lamprell delivers new jack-up drilling rig to Shelf Drilling

Lamprell has delivered the ‘Shelf Drilling Krathong’ jack-up drilling rig to Shelf Drilling on schedule and within budget.

The rig will sail within the next few days for deployment by the client at its drilling location, offshore Thailand.

The Shelf Drilling Krathong rig has been designed and constructed to the same specifications as its sister rig, the ‘Shelf Drilling Chaopraya’, which was delivered to Shelf Drilling in September 2016.

The LeTourneau Super 116E (Enhanced) Class rig features high specification offshore drilling technology, as well as accommodation for up to 160 people.

Christopher McDonald, ceo, Lamprell, said: “I am delighted to report the successful delivery of the second rig to our major client, Shelf Drilling.

“With this delivery, Lamprell has completed and delivered a total of 27 new build jack-up drilling rigs, reaffirming our reputation as a leading fabricator with a strong record of delivering premium quality products at world-class safety standards.

“We have a strong relationship with Shelf Drilling and we look forward to working with them on future projects.”