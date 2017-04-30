Lamprell delivers ninth jackup rig to Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Company

Lamprell has delivered the final jackup drilling rig in a series of nine, the ‘Al Lulu’, to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC).

The contract for the NDC Al Lulu rig was awarded in April 2015, one of only three rig orders awarded that year.

All nine rigs have been designed according to the Cameron LeTourneau Super 116E (Enhanced) Class design using the “latest in drilling system technology”.

Completion and delivery of the jackup rig was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell’s Hamriyah facility in the UAE on 27 April and the rig will depart to its drilling location in Abu Dhabi shortly.

Rig "Al Lulu" is the 21st 116E jackup drilling unit that Lamprell has delivered since its listing in 2006 and the 28th jackup drilling rig in total.

NDC ceo, Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi, commented: “NDC continuously upgrades its capabilities to deliver top tier, diversified, and sustainable drilling services, at competitive cost to our clients across the ADNOC Group of Companies.

These rigs are equipped with innovative technology including joy stick operated cyber chairs with integrated equipment consoles for the rig operators and are designed to suit the specific needs of Abu Dhabi.

Christopher McDonald, ceo, Lamprell, said: “This is the third major delivery of its kind for Lamprell this year and the second rig to NDC, a client with whom we have had a strong and successful partnership for many years.

“The series of nine rigs were all built at Lamprell’s facilities in the UAE, for use in the UAE and we are proud of this noteworthy achievement.”