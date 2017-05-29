News:Middle East & Africa

Liberian Registry appoints new chief commercial officer

Alfonso Castillero has been appointed chief commercial officer of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the US-based manager of the Liberian Registry.

Castillero, who joined the Liberian Registry in 2014, will be responsible for managing the development and implementation of the Liberian Registry’s global sales, marketing, and service assurance strategy.

Together with the Registry’s business development group and regional managers he will coordinate business development and service initiatives, while expanding the Liberian Registry’s position in an increasingly competitive shipping industry, LISCR said in a statement.

“Alfonso’s unrivalled experience will be invaluable in managing the Registry¹s development of new, strategic markets and of new products and services for our clients, helping the Liberian Registry continue its impressive evolution and growth. While his role as chief commercial officer will have a global perspective, Alfonso will continue to provide direct day-to-day management for the Japanese and Central & South American markets,” commented LISCR Ceo Scott Bergeron.

Castillero said: “I am honoured to accept this new position, and excited at the prospect of helping to strengthen the global presence and reputation of the Liberian Registry.”

