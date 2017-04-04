News:Middle East & Africa

Liberian Registry makes key appointments in Tokyo

The Liberian Registry has appointed Eiji Okazaki as president of the Tokyo office.

Mokazaki was formerly president and ceo of Japanese ship owner and ship manager IMECS, a subsidiary company of the Japanese major trading house, Itochu Corporation. He has nearly forty years’ experience of working at an executive level in the ship owning and ship sales and purchase sectors in Japan, Korea, and Europe. He replaces Takeshi Okamoto, who will return to ClassNK in June after more than five years at the Liberian Registry.

The Liberian Registry is operated by US-based manager the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

The Liberian Registry has also announced that Yoshimi Uraguchi has joined LISCR from ClassNK, as technical manager of its Tokyo office. Uraguchi has accumulated extensive experience of class and statutory surveys, condition and risk assessment programmes, and class maintenance surveys since joining the Japanese classification society in 2003.

“We are delighted to welcome Eiji Okazaki and Yoshimi Uraguchi to LISCR, and are very confident that their experience, expertise and global contacts will serve to strengthen still further LISCR’s strong presence in Japan and the Far East generally,” said Alfonso Castillero, global vice-president of the Liberian Registry and LISCR Japan executive chairman.

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

