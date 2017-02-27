News:Middle East & Africa

LNG carrier Al Khattiya damaged after collision with oil tanker off Fujairah

Damage can be seen on the starside of the vessel (Image courtesy Shell) Damage can be seen on the starside of the vessel (Image courtesy Shell)

The Al Khattiya LNG carrier, owned by Qatar’s Nakilat and managed by Shell’s shipping unit Stasco, has suffered damage on its starboard side after a collision with an oil tanker off Fujairah.

Pictures show a hole in the side of the vessel that was caused by the accident that took place on February 23. Some additional damage to the hull of the vessel can also be seen.

Two ballast tanks aboard the 121,946 dwt liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Khattiya were breached with a loss of some ballast water.

The vessel’s manager Shell International Trading and Shipping Company said that the incident did not cause any injuries or pollution, while indications show no loss of LNG containment from the cargo tanks.

At the time of the incident the carrier was at anchor after it previously discharged its cargo.

“Al Khattiya is stable and remains at anchor while further checks take place. These will include detailed inspections,” a statement said.

Media reports name the oil tanker Jag Laadki, operated by India’s Great Eastern Shipping Company as the other vessel involved in the accident. 

Posted 27 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaShip OperationsNews Emails
back to top