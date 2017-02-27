LNG carrier Al Khattiya damaged after collision with oil tanker off Fujairah

The Al Khattiya LNG carrier, owned by Qatar’s Nakilat and managed by Shell’s shipping unit Stasco, has suffered damage on its starboard side after a collision with an oil tanker off Fujairah.

Pictures show a hole in the side of the vessel that was caused by the accident that took place on February 23. Some additional damage to the hull of the vessel can also be seen.

Two ballast tanks aboard the 121,946 dwt liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Khattiya were breached with a loss of some ballast water.

The vessel’s manager Shell International Trading and Shipping Company said that the incident did not cause any injuries or pollution, while indications show no loss of LNG containment from the cargo tanks.

At the time of the incident the carrier was at anchor after it previously discharged its cargo.

“Al Khattiya is stable and remains at anchor while further checks take place. These will include detailed inspections,” a statement said.

Media reports name the oil tanker Jag Laadki, operated by India’s Great Eastern Shipping Company as the other vessel involved in the accident.