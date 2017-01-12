News:Middle East & Africa

Maersk Line adds second Iran - UAE feeder service

Following its re-entrance into the Iranian market three months ago, Maersk Line has added another feeder call from the UAE by taking slots from Interworld Shipping Agency.

The company announced it has added the port of Bushehr to its Iran coverage, having previously relaunched calls to Bandar Abbas in October last year, following the lifting of sanctions against the country.

According to analyst Alaphliner Maersk is buying slots from Interworld Shipping Agency on on its 3,359 teu capacity vessel Inter Sydney that services the route.
Maersk Line said it had selected the port as it “is the largest and most important port for transportation of commercial goods within the Bushehr province in Iran”.

With a total throughput of 7m tons, the port is capable of offering services for all containerised cargos, and most significantly refrigerated products.

Maersk Line added that the port has 400 reefer plugs at the port, cold-storage warehouses with a total capacity of 5,000 tons, and is a short marine distance to the neighbouring ports in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

From Jebel Ali in the UAE, the first sailing on a direct and weekly feeder connection to Bushehr with Maersk boxes started on 4 January 2017.

Posted 12 January 2017

James Henderson, Middle East correspondent Seatrade Maritime News

