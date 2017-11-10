News:Middle East & Africa

Maersk Line expands digital trade finance offering to the UAE

Maersk Trade Finance is expanding its digital service to cover the UAE.

The service offered by Maersk Line offers local customers access to lower cost trade financing for global container shipments.

The UAE is the latest region where the service is offered following Singapore, India, Spain, the Netherlands and the US.

“Due to its strategic geographical location, business friendly environment and good logistics infrastructure, the UAE is a crucial trade hub for the entire Middle East, Africa and South Asia,” said Christian Juul-Nyholm, md, Maersk Line – UAE, Oman, Qatar and Iran.

“Launching Maersk Trade Finance here is a natural step for us. Since the launch in the UAE market we have received great interest from customers across diverse sectors, who are in need of a reliable partner.”

Since starting up in 2015 Maersk Trade Finance has lent $160m to 150 customers.

