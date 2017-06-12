Maersk Line to beat Qatar crisis with Salalah feeder

Maersk Line is to run a feeder service from Salalah, Oman to Qatar for import and export cargo from the rest of world following a ban ships calling at Qatar by neighbouring countries.

Last week in an escalation of a diplomatic row UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut sea and air links with Qatar. The includes non-Qatar flagged or owned international vessels barring them from calling key regional hubs such as Jebel Ali in the UAE if they are also calling in Qatar, barring container lines from their usual way of serving the Qatar market.

“As promised, we are pleased to bring to you a solution for your Qatar cargo,” Maersk said in a notice to customers.

Maersk said it would serve Qatar with its own feeder from Salalah with a 10-day frequency. The first sailing from Salalah will be on 19 June arriving in Doha, Qatar on 25 June. The company said it would update customers on rates from 1 July during this week.

“Booking acceptance for cargo to/from Qatar is open for all countries except UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen in compliance with the government guidelines,” Maersk said.

