Maersk Marine and DMCA explore partnership and innovation opportunities

Maersk Maritime and Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) have met to explore new opportunities to collaborate on projects and initiatives in the maritime industry.

A delegation headed by Amer Ali, executive director of DMCA, recently visited the Maersk Maritime Training Centre, the first-of-its-kind centre in the Middle East, in line with the authority’s “ongoing commitment to promote real partnership with maritime leaders in Dubai”.

Maersk Training is part of the Maersk Group that specialises in providing training and educational services in maritime sectors.

The meeting, which was held at the Danish company’s regional headquarters based in Dubai, explored new opportunities to employ promising possibilities that could enhance a number of areas in the maritime community.

The delegates brainstormed about the vital and strategic role played by investment in training and marine education at all levels. The delegation was given a tour of the facility so that they can see the classroom as well as modern simulation techniques used.

Ali said the facility was important in the effort to empower employees with new skills and advanced capabilities, enabling them to become experts and achieve local and global excellence in the maritime sector.

He added that a sophisticated scientific centre will position Dubai to become one of the world’s leading maritime destinations.

“Our support to the Maersk Maritime Training Centre in Dubai reflects DMCA’s strategy to strengthen partnership and communication with the emirate’s maritime industry leaders,” said Ali.

“This follows our belief in the importance of bringing experts who are experienced in transferring knowledge and practices to develop human resource capabilities and keep them abreast with the latest challenges and developments in the local and international maritime community.

“It is also in line with our ambitious vision of building a sustainable and secure maritime sector based on core values, especially in achieving international best practices and promoting the spirit of creativity, innovation and excellence in human wealth.”