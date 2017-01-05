News:Middle East & Africa

McDermott seals Saudi Aramco offshore work

McDermott has bagged a fast track engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from Saudi Aramco.

The contract is for the construction of four jackets and three gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia for the national oil and gas company. It is third such fast-track project that Saudi Aramco has awarded to McDermott over the last 18 months.

The contract will be carried out through to the fourth quarter.

McDermott plans to use engineering teams in Dubai, Chennai, India and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia with construction taking place at McDermott's fabrication facilities in Dubai and Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

"As the third fast-track jacket contract from Saudi Aramco in the last 18 months, this award is a testament to McDermott's successful performance on previous fast-track projects for Saudi Aramco," said Linh Austin, McDermott's vice president for Middle East & Caspian.

"McDermott's fully-integrated EPCI solution provides Saudi Aramco schedule certainty, one of their key drivers, while helping them meet their aggressive schedule."

Posted 05 January 2017
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

