McDermott secures construction contract from Saudi Aramco

McDermott International has been awarded a contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services in the Safaniya and Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia.

It is the eighth EPCI project awarded to McDermott from Aramco since 2015.

The brownfield project is part of a wider programme to replace aging facilities with electrified platforms to enhance the potential of the fields.

The contract includes the design, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation, testing and pre-commissioning of nine slipover jackets and decks, subsea pipelines and cables, as well as the associated demolition of certain facilities, in the Safaniya field.

The contract also includes one single well observation platform in the Zuluf field.

“We believe we are uniquely positioned to achieve Saudi Aramco’s accelerated schedule based on our unparalleled experience providing integrated solutions within the region and in shallow water development and installation,” said Linh Austin, McDermott’s Vice President, Middle East and Caspian.

Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2016 backlog. Construction will take place at McDermott’s fabrication facilities in Dubai and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Vessels from McDermott’s global fleet are scheduled to perform the installation work.

McDermott was also recently awarded a contract to provide a fast-track EPCI solution for four jackets and three gas observation platforms for Saudi Aramco.

The Safaniya oil field, located approximately 125 miles (201 km) north of Dhahran in the Arabian Gulf, is currently the largest offshore oil field in the world.