MSC adds Hamad Port call to Falcon service

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has started the year with an extension to its services, providing a direct call at Hamad Port in Doha, Qatar.

The addition to the Switzerland-based firm’s New Falcon service will allow container volumes to travel west from the Far East and South East Asia, to Qatar.

MSC said that customers will also benefit from a competitive transit time and better service coverage over all the major ports and inlands from Far East/Southeast Asia.

The first vessel to sail on the new service, MSC ELMA FK701A, left Shanghai on 5 January, and arrived in Hamad on 26 January.

“The new facility will also serve volumes out of South and East India, via Colombo,” said MSC in a statement.

“It will help to meet the growing demand of Qatar’s export market, by offering direct connections via Mundra Port to worldwide destinations.”