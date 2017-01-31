News:Middle East & Africa

MSC adds Hamad Port call to Falcon service

MSC&#039;s New Falcon route. MSC's New Falcon route.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has started the year with an extension to its services, providing a direct call at Hamad Port in Doha, Qatar. 

The addition to the Switzerland-based firm’s New Falcon service will allow container volumes to travel west from the Far East and South East Asia, to Qatar.

MSC said that customers will also benefit from a competitive transit time and better service coverage over all the major ports and inlands from Far East/Southeast Asia.

The first vessel to sail on the new service, MSC ELMA FK701A, left Shanghai on 5 January, and arrived in Hamad on 26 January.

“The new facility will also serve volumes out of South and East India, via Colombo,” said MSC in a statement.

“It will help to meet the growing demand of Qatar’s export market, by offering direct connections via Mundra Port to worldwide destinations.”

Posted 31 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Friday 10 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaAsiaMiddle East & Africa
Tagged under
back to top