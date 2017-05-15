Milaha eyes SME business with door-to-door service between Qatar and UAE

Qatar’s Milaha has set its sights on small and medium sized businesses with the launch of a door-to-door shipping service between Qatar and UAE.

The logistics giant said it would be targeting SMEs in the automotive spare parts, fashion retail, and the fast-moving consumer goods sectors, and will be using its own marine transport assets and logistics infrastructure to fulfil the service.

Milaha said the new service is part of the company’s strategy to be a one-stop shop for its partners’ shipping and logistics requirements.

The service is to offer a single rate which covers pickup, ocean transport, customs clearance, and delivery within the two cities.

The frequency of the service will initially be weekly, and it will allow customers to track their cargo online from point of origin to destination.

Milaha’s president and ceo, Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai said: “This new service is a great example of the advantage of our presence across the supply chain, and how we can leverage the synergies among our business units – in this case, our logistics and container shipping units – to give our clients and partners seamless solutions at very competitive prices.”

The first consolidated shipment of the service is expected later this month.