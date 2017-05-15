News:Middle East & Africa

Milaha eyes SME business with door-to-door service between Qatar and UAE

The service will begin later this month. The service will begin later this month.

Qatar’s Milaha has set its sights on small and medium sized businesses with the launch of a door-to-door shipping service between Qatar and UAE. 

The logistics giant said it would be targeting SMEs in the automotive spare parts, fashion retail, and the fast-moving consumer goods sectors, and will be using its own marine transport assets and logistics infrastructure to fulfil the service. 

Milaha said the new service is part of the company’s strategy to be a one-stop shop for its partners’ shipping and logistics requirements.

The service is to offer a single rate which covers pickup, ocean transport, customs clearance, and delivery within the two cities.

The frequency of the service will initially be weekly, and it will allow customers to track their cargo online from point of origin to destination.

Milaha’s president and ceo, Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai said: “This new service is a great example of the advantage of our presence across the supply chain, and how we can leverage the synergies among our business units – in this case, our logistics and container shipping units – to give our clients and partners seamless solutions at very competitive prices.”

The first consolidated shipment of the service is expected later this month. 

Posted 15 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in Middle East & AfricaDry CargoShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top