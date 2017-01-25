Milaha launches first direct container service between Saudi Arabia and India

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) has signed an agreement with the Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT) in India, to start the first direct common carrier feeder service between Saudi Arabia and India.

The weekly service will connect the Gujarat port of Kandla directly with Jebel Ali in Dubai, and Dammam and Jubail in Saudi Arabia.



“After our successful entry into the Indian market in March 2015 with the launch of the first direct service between Qatar and India, we have been exploring various options to further enhance our presence in the country,” said Milaha’s president and ceo Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai.

“After careful evaluation of trade patterns and feedback from our very supportive customers and partners, we decided to launch this service especially since a large proportion of agricultural produce cargo to Dammam is exported through the ports in Gujarat.”





Malahi said the service – named the ‘Kandla Dammam Express’ – will provide rice exporters in North India with a cost effective solution for their supply chain as KICT will provide a direct train link between Northern India’s inland container depots and the container terminal.

At the other end, petrochemicals exporters in Jubail will have the advantage of a direct service to Kandla, and the convenience of connecting through to any North Indian inland container depots from Kandla.



The weekly service will be operated with two vessels and will have the following rotation with a 14-day round-trip: Kandla – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Jebel Ali – Kandla.





