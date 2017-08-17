Milaha launches Qatar - Kuwait container feeder

Milaha is continuing to launch new direct services to nearby countries from Qatar which have not taken out sanctions against the Middle East nation.

The company has launched a new direct container feeder service between Port Hamad in Qatar and Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait. A 515 teu vessel will be deployed on the weekly Kuwait Qatar Express.

The service will offer 50 refeer slots and have a transit time of one day.

“Qatar and Kuwait have long enjoyed strong economic ties, and today, we are building further on these ties with the launch of the Kuwait Qatar Express Service, which represents a fast and cost-efficient solution, particularly for local and regional exporters aiming to enter the Qatari market,” said Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, president & ceo of Milaha.

Milaha has been launching new regional services after sanctions by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, meant Qatar's imports and exports were no longer able to move via the UAE.

Milaha said it was “actively evaluating” a further expansion of services.