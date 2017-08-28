Milaha launching new Qatar - Pakistan container service

In its third new service announcement in as many weeks Milaha is launching a container service between Qatar and Pakistan.

The new Pakistan Qatar Express Service (PQX) will be weekly with a transit time of four days between Port Hamad in Qatar and Karachi, Pakistan. It will be operated by two 1,700 teu capacity vessels.

It will also add a second Mundra, India call for Milaha with the service calling Mesaieed – Mundra – Karachi – Hamad – Mesaieed. The first vessel will depart Port Karachi on 7 September.

“We have been vigorously ramping up our operations between Qatar and key Asian markets in response to growing demand from traders, importers, and exporters on both sides,” said Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, president and ceo of Milaha.

Our new PQX service will cater mainly to perishable products and other food stuff, and will increase options for customers in Pakistan and India to access Qatar and other Arabian Gulf markets.

Services connecting Qatar to the region have been hit by sanctions from a number of neighbouring nations. In recent weeks Milaha has also launched a new Qatar – Kuwait feeder service and a Qatar – Turkey reefer service.