Milaha launching new Qatar - Turkey reefer service

Milaha is continuing to grow its regional services following the imposition of sanctions against Qatar by some of its neighbours.

In its latest move Milaha has launched its first direct reefer service between Qatar and Turkey. The new regular service follows two adhoc reefer voyages in recent weeks between Qatar and Turkey.

The company is deploying one vessel with 5,000 tonne cargo capacity between Port Hamad in Qatar and the Port of Izmir in Turkey with departures of every 20 – 25 days and a transit time of 11 days.

“Trade volumes between Qatar and Turkey have significantly increased over the past few months, and we are launching this service as a cost-effective and efficient solution for this growing demand,” said Milaha’s president and ceo Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai.

“This service perfectly complements our existing services, and will further enhance connectivity and facilitate trade between Qatari, Arabian Gulf, and Turkish importers and exporters.”