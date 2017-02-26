News:Middle East & Africa

Milaha reports QR 711mn profits, figures down year-on-year

Milaha container vessel. Milaha container vessel.

Milaha has announced net profits of QAR 711 million ($195.25 million) for 2016, down on profits of QAR 1.095 billion reported the previous year. 

Milaha Maritime & Logistics’ net profit was QAR 144 million for the year ended 2016 compared to QAR 264 million reported the previous year, mainly as a result of lower revenue from its port services unit.

The unit was affected by a drop in storage and general/bulk cargo revenue, and rate pressure in our Container Shipping unit, which still managed to grow its market share and volumes.

Milaha Gas & Petrochem’s net profit was QAR 415 million for the year ended 2016 compared to QAR 457 million reported the previous year, mainly due to a slump in both tanker and gas carrier charter rates.

The decline was partially offset by the full year impact of increasing our ownership in two LNG carriers – Milaha Ras Laffan & Milaha Qatar – from 40% to 100% in 2015.

The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the General Assembly to distribute a 35% cash dividend, equivalent to QAR 3.5 per share.

“2016 was a profitable year for Milaha despite the challenging business environment. Our strong balance sheet and formidable asset portfolio will allow us to continue executing our long-term growth strategy and expanding our presence in Qatar and beyond,” said H.E. Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, chairman. 

Posted 26 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaFinance & InsuranceShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top