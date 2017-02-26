Milaha reports QR 711mn profits, figures down year-on-year

Milaha has announced net profits of QAR 711 million ($195.25 million) for 2016, down on profits of QAR 1.095 billion reported the previous year.

Milaha Maritime & Logistics’ net profit was QAR 144 million for the year ended 2016 compared to QAR 264 million reported the previous year, mainly as a result of lower revenue from its port services unit.

The unit was affected by a drop in storage and general/bulk cargo revenue, and rate pressure in our Container Shipping unit, which still managed to grow its market share and volumes.

Milaha Gas & Petrochem’s net profit was QAR 415 million for the year ended 2016 compared to QAR 457 million reported the previous year, mainly due to a slump in both tanker and gas carrier charter rates.

The decline was partially offset by the full year impact of increasing our ownership in two LNG carriers – Milaha Ras Laffan & Milaha Qatar – from 40% to 100% in 2015.

The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the General Assembly to distribute a 35% cash dividend, equivalent to QAR 3.5 per share.

“2016 was a profitable year for Milaha despite the challenging business environment. Our strong balance sheet and formidable asset portfolio will allow us to continue executing our long-term growth strategy and expanding our presence in Qatar and beyond,” said H.E. Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, chairman.