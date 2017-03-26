News:Middle East & Africa

Nakilat assumes ship management and operations of Q-Flex LNG carrier

Nakilat has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Flex LNG carrier Mesaimeer from STASCo (Shell Trading and Shipping Company Ltd). 

The move is part of the planned and phased transition that was agreed on 19th October 2016. 

With a cargo carrying capacity of 216,312 cubic meters, Mesaimeer is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas.

The vessel built in South Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries was delivered in March 2009 and has been in service ever since.

Mesaimeer is the sixth wholly-owned LNG vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL), bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 14, comprising of 10 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.

