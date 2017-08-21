Nakilat completes first phase of taking over ship management from Shell

Nakilat has completed the first phase of taking vessel management of its fleet of LNG carriers with the 10th LNG carrier coming under its under wing.

Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd (NSQL), a subsidiary of Nakilat and Shell International Trading and Shipping, has taken over the management Q-Max 266,370 cu m LNG carrier Al Mafyar from Shell, the 10th vessel to change management over the last 10 months.

Until 10 months Shell provided management for Nakilat’s fleet including 14 Q-Max and 11 Q-Flex LNG carriers.

“The rapid expansion of our ship management activities within a short time-span has not only contributed towards the growth of the company, but is also an indication of our commitment to be a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services, in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030,” said Nakilat md Abdullah Fadhalah Al Sulaiti.

“Close collaboration has enabled Shell and Nakilat to complete this complex first management transition phase safely and within a short-timeframe. We are proud to continue to partner with Nakilat to support Qatar’s vision of building a world-class shipping business,” commented Grahaeme Henderson, vice president of Shell Shipping & Maritime.