IRISL launching new container service connecting France, Iran and Asia

Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is a launching a new service that connects the French port of Le Havre with Iranian, Middle Eastern and Asian ports.

Before the international embargo and sanctions, Iranian containerships called at Le Havre every week between 2006 and 2009, connecting the main Iranian ports.

The service will begin in February and will be operated by HDASCO Line (Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Company), also named HDS lines, which is a speciast container carrier under the IRISL Group.

This new service times are as follows times: 19 days between Le Havre and Bandar Abbas for example. It will call at the following ports: Bandar Abbas, Asaluyeh, Bandar Iman, Khomeini, Busher and Khorramsharh in Iran and the port of Um Qasr in Iraq.

The service will also call ports of: Malta/Khor Fakkam/Jebel Ali/Xingang/Busan/Qingdao/Shanghai/Ningbo/Yantian/Port Kelang.

‘This is a great opportunity offered to the French importers and exporters who wish to develop their trade with Iran,’ said Jean-Marc Peltier, liner department manager, Worms Services Maritimes Agency - Le Havre.

‘This country, which has around 80 million inhabitants, is a high-potential market, especially regarding the sectors of chemistry, agri-food (flour, milk, etc.) cosmetics, electrical appliances, retail and of course automotive trade as well as oil and gas industry.

‘While world trade with traditional Asian partners is slowing down, promising perspectives with the Iranian market are most welcome.’

Le Havre calls are every Tuesday at the Terminal de France and handled by the Générale de Manutention Portuaire.