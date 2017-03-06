News:Middle East & Africa

New facility for next-gen technology development opens in Dubai

New facility for next-gen technology development opens in Dubai
Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has launched a new facility to work with companies and institutions to develop new technology such as drones and self-driving vessels. 

Named ‘Innovation Quay’, the new site will allow the major manufacturers and research bodies to conduct field studies and work on the development of new technologies like 3D technology, remotely operated vehicles such as drones and autonomous and autonomous ships.

DMCA said the initiative highlights the objectives of the Dubai Government to establish a sustainable maritime sector capable to complement the overall goals of the city.

“This move is important in providing a platform for encouraging manufacturers as well as national, regional and international research institutions to conduct practical experiments to develop the most advanced technologies in the maritime sector,” H.E. Sultan Bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and president of the DMCA, said.

“We seek to incubate innovative projects, encourage creative talents, and produce the best ideas to further improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local maritime sector and consolidate Dubai’s and the UAE’s leadership in the global maritime sector.”

The initiative is part of the UAE's effort to diversify its economy to become less reliant on the hydrocarbons industry. 

Posted 06 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Seatrade Awards       

Intelligent Shipping

New for 2017 , the aim of the intelligent shipping award categories is to demonstrate that the Maritime industry understands the challenges which lie ahead and is committed to finding radical new ways of meeting them.

Instead of focusing on established technology, these awards recognise the path-finding work addressing the future needs of vessel operations and logistics; cyber security and fuel (carbon) efficiency.

All sectors of the international maritime industry who are demonstrating fresh thinking, ambition and innovation to tackling the challenges facing the Maritime Industry are invited to enter these categories.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top