New facility for next-gen technology development opens in Dubai

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has launched a new facility to work with companies and institutions to develop new technology such as drones and self-driving vessels.

Named ‘Innovation Quay’, the new site will allow the major manufacturers and research bodies to conduct field studies and work on the development of new technologies like 3D technology, remotely operated vehicles such as drones and autonomous and autonomous ships.

DMCA said the initiative highlights the objectives of the Dubai Government to establish a sustainable maritime sector capable to complement the overall goals of the city.

“This move is important in providing a platform for encouraging manufacturers as well as national, regional and international research institutions to conduct practical experiments to develop the most advanced technologies in the maritime sector,” H.E. Sultan Bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and president of the DMCA, said.

“We seek to incubate innovative projects, encourage creative talents, and produce the best ideas to further improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local maritime sector and consolidate Dubai’s and the UAE’s leadership in the global maritime sector.”

The initiative is part of the UAE's effort to diversify its economy to become less reliant on the hydrocarbons industry.