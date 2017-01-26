New floating dock paying dividends for Abu Dhabi Ship Building

Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC (ADSB) says its new floating dock has allowed the company to venture into new industry sectors.

The floating dock began servicing vessels in July 2016, and has enhanced ADSB’s commercial service offering, allowing the company to service larger ships and tap into new customers in industries such as oil and gas.

To date, the dock has received 20 customers for routine drydocking, electrical and mechanical works.

This week, the organisation held a ceremony to inaugurate the company’s floating dry dock at its location in Zayed Port.

“At ADSB, we are continually looking at how we can grow our offering as we look to deliver on the government’s vision of economic diversification and bring new services to the nation,” Khaled Al Mazrouei, ceo, ADSB, said.

“The floating dock facility has been a key driver in our expansion plans and greatly strengthens the local maritime industry in Abu Dhabi.”