NICO and Nishishiba Electric in Middle East partnership

Nishishiba Electric and NICO International have entered into an alliance covering the Middle East.

Under a new service agreement between the two companies NICO will be the authorised service representative for all the electrical power generating products manufactured by Nishishiba in the Middle East region

NICO and Nishishiba also aim to broaden their portfolio to cover the entire Middle East market for the electrical power generating market.

“This new partnership with NICO will further strengthen and broaden the electrical power generating market in the Middle East,” said Masayoshi Aoki, coo of marine electrical system for Nishishiba.

“Further the skilled manpower from NICO combined with the power generating experience and knowledge base from Nishishiba will be sure to give a strong local base in the Middle East – an important supplement to our presence in Japan.”

Prakash Kumar, gm of NICO said: “Considering the market trends and NICO’s vision of being the best overall marine and industrial solutions provider, this partnership with Nishishiba Electric is a significant step for NICO in becoming an even more attractive market player.”