Oman Drydocks receives valemax giant

Oman Drydocks has docked its largest ever vessel in the shape of the valemax Sohar Max.

The 400,000 dwt Sohar Max is owned by Oman Shipping Company (OSC) is the largest vessel to dock at ODC since it opened in 2011. Sister vessel the Liwa Max is due to dock in the coming months.

“Maintenance work on the Sohar Max is now well underway and will completed to a tight time schedule,” said ODC Acting CEO Dr Ahmed Al Abr. “It involves complex repair and maintenance work. Key areas of delivery include painting, replacement of consumable parts, repairing defective parts and carrying out other works related to technological aspects.

“In the last six years we have formed a strong alliance with OSC which is one of the largest shipping companies in the Gulf,” he added. 

The yard in Duqm has repaired 462 vessels since it opened.“We have developed a robust track record working on a broad range of projects from VLCCs to container vessels, RO-ROs, barges, LNG carriers, LPG carriers, chemical carriers and vehicle carriers,” he said. 

Posted 31 May 2017

