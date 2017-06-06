Port of Fujiarah bars Qatar vessels

The Port of Fujairah has barred all vessels flying the Qatar flag or calling the country’s ports following the escalation in a diplomatic spat between Qatar and the UAE and other GCC countries.

One of the largest oil and bunkering ports in the Middle East issued a Notice to Mariners on Monday announcing the ban.

“As part of the decision taken by the United Arab Emirates to break-off all the diplomatic relationship with Qatar, vessels flying flags of Qatar or vessels destined to or arrival from Qatar ports are not allowed to call Port of Fujairah and Fujairah Offshore Anchorage regardless their nature of call till further notice,” said Fujairah harbour master Capt. Tamar Masoud.

The full impact on shipping from the escalation of the row between Qatar and other countries in the region over accusations of state sponsored terrorism is yet to become clear. Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of LNG and is undertaking major construction projects ahead of the 2022 World Cup.