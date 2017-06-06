News:Middle East & Africa

Port of Fujiarah bars Qatar vessels

Port of Fujiarah bars Qatar vessels

The Port of Fujairah has barred all vessels flying the Qatar flag or calling the country’s ports following the escalation in a diplomatic spat between Qatar and the UAE and other GCC countries.

One of the largest oil and bunkering ports in the Middle East issued a Notice to Mariners on Monday announcing the ban.

“As part of the decision taken by the United Arab Emirates to break-off all the diplomatic relationship with Qatar, vessels flying flags of Qatar or vessels destined to or arrival from Qatar ports are not allowed to call Port of Fujairah and Fujairah Offshore Anchorage regardless their nature of call till further notice,” said Fujairah harbour master Capt. Tamar Masoud.

The full impact on shipping from the escalation of the row between Qatar and other countries in the region over accusations of state sponsored terrorism is yet to become clear. Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of LNG and is undertaking major construction projects ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Posted 06 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaPort & LogisticsRegulationNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top